Okonjo-Iweala Announces Bid For Second Term As WTO DG

Director-General (DG) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has sought another four-year term as the organisation’s head.

She officially announced her bid a month after 58 member countries supported a proposal from the African Group of WTO for her to lead the organisation for a second term.

Advertisement

While she appreciated the support at the time, she vowed to give her feedback to members.

Conveying her feedback to Reuters on Monday, Okonjo-Iweala said she is ready to compete for the position.

“I would like to be part of this chapter of the WTO story and I stand ready to compete for the position.

“For my second term, I intend to focus on delivering,” she said.

According to her, among the priorities were addressing unfinished business.

READ ALSO: Stop Weaponising Insecurity For Political Purpose – Okonjo-Iweala To Politicians

Speaking on the odds of getting limited chances if former United States (US) President, Donald Trump wins the forthcoming election, she said, “I don’t focus on that because I have no control”.

Trump’s administration, in 2020, blocked Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment.

The US hadfavoured her opponent; South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee, because the WTO needed “someone with real, hands-on experience in the field.”

However, on February 15, 2021, she secured US backing when Joe Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Commenting on the job, the WTO chief admitted the job was difficult.

Okonjo-Iweala said the geopolitical tensions among WTO’s 166 members “was a significant challenge.”

“It is tough, you know, very tough. There’s no getting away from that. But it’s also a job that makes me want to get out of bed in the morning,” she added.

The current term of Okonjo-Iweala finishes at the end of August 2025.