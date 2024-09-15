Okpebholo’s Convoy Didn’t Kill Five Travellers – Edo’s APC

The All Progressives Congress has denied viral report, claiming that the convoy of its Edo State governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo, killed five travellers during an accident on Saturday.

The Director-General of the State’s APC Governorship Campaign Council, Prince Kassim Afegbua, said that the incident was misrepresented.

In a statement on released on Sunday, Afegbua explained that men of the Federal Road Safety Commission, confirmed that the passengers in the car involved were drunk, including the driver.

The statement read: It is deceitful, misrepresentative, wrong-headed, spitefully contrived and utterly untrue and a crippling travesty of what occurred.

“First, the APC convoy did not crush five to death. A reckless and seemingly drunken driver rammed into one of the vehicles in our convoy, shortly after that driver overtook one other vehicle.

“He obviously lost control and left to fate, crashed into our vehicle. It was a fatal one, sadly. At the scene of the incident, some officers of the Road Safety who came from nearby confirmed that the driver of that car was reckless.

“They reported that they had tried unsuccessfully, to slowdown the vehicle as it was over-speeding, before it crashed.

“On inspection, they concluded that the passengers in that vehicle must have been under the influence of alcohol; bottles of alcoholic drinks were seen inside the vehicle. It was the victims vehicle that rammed into one of our vehicles; it was not a head-on collusion. According to the men of the Road Safety Corps, the driver was reckless and over speeding.

“That said, even though the victims were the cause of the accident, our candidate insisted that we took them to the hospital in company of the Road Safety Officers. That was what we did, before we left the hospital for Benin.”

Speaking further the opposition party accused the government of Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Peoples Democratic Part and the party’s governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo for pushing a false report of the accident.

APC said: “In trying to play politics with the lives of accident victims, he said the Edo State government sat down, concocted a self serving story, and sent it to many media houses.

“Accidents are so-called because of their very nature- unfortunate, unpremeditated, unexpected. It could have been anybody. To conclude that an accident has ‘blighted’ our campaign is the height of journalistic partisanship; and they were shamed by day’s end.

“We condemn, in its entirety, this odious report, poised to confuse, misinform and mislead the public for selfish motives. And we demand an apology.

“We saw that Asue Ighodalo +PDP Candidate quickly rushed to one of the victims house to condole with the family, in a bid to score cheap political points. We stand far away from such politicisation of peoples lives, and gruesome treasure hunt.

“We wholeheartedly and deeply condole with the families of the departed, and make haste to say that we will never play politics with the lives of Edo people or anyone else. We truly sympathize with their families. While some other politicians like Asue Ighodalo may in desperation, find it profitable now, to even visit the toilet, to sympathize with someone trying to defecate, that is not our style.”