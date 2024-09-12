“Olamide Helped Me Achieve Global Recognition” – Portable

Nigerian singer Portable has credited Olamide, the founder of YBNL, as his industry godfather.

In a recent interview with Echo Room shared on X Wednesday, Portable revealed that Olamide played a significant role in launching his music career.

He recalled how Olamide faced criticism for collaborating with him on the remix of his hit song “Zazu” in 2021.

Advertisement

READ MORE: “Davido Promised To Feature Me, But Took Me To Strip Club Instead” – Portable

“Olamide is my Godfather. He brought me to the industry. One day, I messaged him and asked if he had issues with me because he stopped posting me.

“When olamide gave me verse they were insulting him they said he made mistake by helping me now look where I am now now dem dey underate me it’s wrong, I’ve now moved to international from local Sango specifically I don tour everywhere, where you wan go wey I never go”, he said.