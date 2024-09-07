Omotola Jalade Opens Up About Her Hiatus From Acting

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has opened up about her periodic absence from the film industry.

In an Instagram post on Friday, she shared that she needed to step away to rest, reflect, and rejuvenate.

With a career spanning decades since her debut at 15, Omotola felt the need to unwind and revitalize after years of non-stop work.

She stressed that taking breaks is crucial to maintaining her creative energy and passion for acting.

She wrote; “I know many Never understand why I take time off Movies for a few years then come back and do it again!

*Lol..,I see fans asking when I’ll be back on screens but when you’ve been working since you were 15! like I have…

“You’ll do good to Relax, Relive, Relearn and Re-charge.,Who Understands & Who’s Following”

