Ondo: Amotekun Arrests Two Kidnap Suspects, Rescues Four Victims

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, has detained two suspected kidnappers who allegedly abducted four travelers along the Owo/Benin motorway in the state’s Ose Local Government Area.

The development occurred less than 72 hours after the corps paraded 27 suspected criminals arrested throughout the state, saying that four victims were rescued following the recent arrest of the hoodlums.

Speaking about the incident, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, the corps commander, said while parading the suspects in Akure, the state capital, on Thursday that he led the operatives in partnership with some hunters to apprehend the suspected kidnappers and rescue the victims.

According to the commander, the suspects had been terrorising farmers and commuters on the Elegbeka/Ifon route of the Owo Benin Motorway and had collected a ransom of N1.2 million from several victims in August.

He said, “The suspects engaged the operatives of Amotekun in a gun battle before they were captured. A day before the rescue, there was a reported kidnapping along a well-known route. Our team swiftly mobilised and, in collaboration with hunters, we combed the forest where the victims were believed to be held. By the end of the day, we successfully rescued four people.

“What made this operation particularly significant was the identification of two of the arrested suspects. These are no longer suspected kidnappers—they are confirmed kidnappers.”

The Amotekun head went on to state that the victims recognised the suspects as the same people responsible for prior abductions in the area, stating, “These criminals had been arrested before but nevertheless managed to return to the same location. “Now we have them again.”