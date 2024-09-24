Ondo Not Edo, We’ve Taken Note Of APC’s Dastardly Acts, We’ll Protect Our Votes – PDP Guber Candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has reacted to the result of the Edo State governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday Okpebholo, the winner of the Saturday’s election.

Reacting, Agboola Ajayi, PDP’s governorship candidate in Ondo, said Nigerians were not fooled by the official results declared by INEC, stating that Ighodalo won the exercise.

Ajayi, in the statement released by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Ayo Fadaka, expressed disappointment at how INEC disregarded the electoral law by shifting the collation of votes in the designated LG collation centres to its headquarters in Benin.

“The Edo State Governorship Election results represent another rape on democracy in Nigeria and for the umpteenth time, we declare that this is absolutely condemnable, as it betrays a total disregard for the electoral desires of the people as validly expressed through the ballot.

“Nigerians are not fooled by the officially declared result by INEC, they know that PDP won that election and this is a shame on those who sit atop our affairs,” the statement read.

It added, “In Ondo State, we have taken due cognisance of these dastardly acts committed by agencies saddled with the responsibilities to provide level playing grounds, and sadly failed to live up to expectations. It is a shameful act that lowers the status and respect due to Nigeria in the committee of nations.

“However we are prepared to ensure that rules will be followed in our election which comes up in November. We need to underscore that we will not acquiesce or take kindly to any act geared towards compromising votes in our election.

“We state emphatically for all to see and hear that Ondo is not Edo, our attitude, understanding, and patience differs. We will vote and protect our vote here. We are resolved to give everything to ensure that the electoral desires of our people will command attention and attain the desired goals.”