Ondo Police Nab Driver For Killing Two Students

The operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a driver, for killing two students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji.

It was gathered that the fatal accident, which occurred along the Akure-Ondo Expressway on Wednesday evening, claimed the lives of the victims, identified as Chukwu Athanasius and Oladokun Oyindamola.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the two students were on a motorcycle when they were hit by a speeding Toyota Camry and died at the scene.

The incident was confirmed in a statement released to the public by chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students Joint Campus Council, Ondo State Chapter, Oluwarotimi Tobiloba Joshua, on Thursday.

The statement reads: “This loss is a heavy blow to the Ondo State student community.

“The tragic deaths of Chukwu Athanasius and Oladokun Oyindamola remind us of the fragility of life. These were young individuals with promising futures, and their loss is deeply felt.”

Also confirming the arrest of the driver to the newsmen, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, disclosed that the suspect is now in police custody, adding that bodies of the students have been taken to a morgue.

She said: “The bodies of the victims have been deposited at the morgue, and the driver of the vehicle is now in police custody.”