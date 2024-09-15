One Dead, 10 Injured In Lone Crash On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A lone crash on the Sapade bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway has claimed the life of one person and injured ten others.

The accident occurred at approximately 2:58 p.m. on Saturday and involved a white Mazda bus with the registration number GGE 858 XY.

Florence Okpe, FRSC Public Relations Officer, Ogun Sector Command, stated that the suspected causes of the collision were speeding, a tyre burst and loss of control.

Advertisement

She said, “A total of 17 people were involved, comprising 8 male adults, 7 female adults, 1 male child, and 1 female child. Unfortunately, 1 female adult was killed, while 10 people were seriously injured—2 male adults, 6 female adults, 1 male child, and 1 female child.”

READ MORE: Suspected Vandal Electrocuted While Stealing Electrical Assets In Yobe

Okpe stated that the injured people were transported to Patmag Hospital in Ogere for medical care, while the corpse was interred at FOS Mortuary in Ipara.

Akinwumi Fasakin, the Sector Commander, recommended motorists to constantly pay great attention to their tyres, including checking the expiration date, tread, and avoiding substandard tyres.