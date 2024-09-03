One Dead, Residents Flee As Hoodlums Raid Niger Community

Some residents of Muhammad Inuwa Wushishi Housing Estate in Minna, Niger State, have been forced to leave their various houses following a violent raid by hoodlums.

It was gathered that the attackers reportedly destroyed 50 buildings, vehicles and warned owners to vacate their homes.

According to a resident, identified as John Regan, told newsmen that the thugs, armed with cutlasses and other weapons, sought revenge against the community for their efforts to halt nearby mining operations.

Mrs Babalola Balkisu, another victim, recounted that she was at work when she received a call informing her of the break-in at her home.

Balkisu expressed concern over the community’s growing insecurity due to persistent illegal mining.

Also, a community leader, Dr Ya-Aba Mohammed, said that the hoodlums attacked the community, due to recent efforts made to stop mining activities in the area.

He said: “The miners have been a growing concern due to their frequent presence in the community.

“Just yesterday, we heard cries for help and found that two women had their phones stolen by armed men.”

The Spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident, saying that at approximately 2:00 p.m., police received a distress call about thugs attacking houses in the area.

Wasiu said: “Patrol teams, led by the DPO of Maitumbi, were dispatched to the scene and successfully dispersed the attackers.”

He added that one person, whose identity remains unknown, was killed by the hoodlums and the corpse was transported to the general hospital morgue.