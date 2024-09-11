One Killed, Others Injured As Charcoal Sellers, Local Security Clash In Bauchi

At least one charcoal seller has been killed in a riot that involved local hunters in Zaranda village, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

It was gathered that the incident, which happened on Tuesday, led to protests among residents of the village who barricaded the Bauchi – Jos Federal highway disrupting free flow of movement.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that some individuals, who were said to be engaging in charcoal business were shot by the hunters because they refused to settle them with money as they tried to move their market from the bush to the village.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesman of the Bauchi Police Command, SP Ahmed Wakil in a statement issued on Tuesday, said that three residents were shot while one of them lost his life following a sporadic shooting of some members of Nigerian Hunters, Forestry and Security Service.

The statement reads: “This incident led to the serious injury of 35 year old Abubakar Yahaya, 20 year old Hussaini Yunusa and 16 year old Yayangida Hussaini, all from Zaranda Gari village via Toro LGA.

“They were taken to the Primary Health Care Center Zaranda Gari, where unfortunately, Abubakar Yahaya succumbed to his injuries,” Wakil said.

“The Commissioner of Police has instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police In-charge of the Department of Operations to mobilise tactical teams, including the Department of Operation, Rapid Response Squad, Operation Restore Peace, Acpol Toro, and Nabordo Division personnel, to handle the situation professionally, ensuring the road is reopened for commuters and peace is restored in the area.”