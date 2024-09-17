Only God, Residents With PVC Can Decide Next Edo Gov, Not Wike – PDP’s Ighodalo Declares

The Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in the September 21’s gubernatorial election in Edo state, Asue Ighodalo, has declared that the electorates will decide the next governor of the state.

Ighodalo added that the Minister of the Federal Capital territory, Nyesom Wike, doesn’t have the power to determine the incoming governor.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development is coming, following Wike’s statement, over his decision not to support, Governor Obaseki, and the state’s PDP’s candidate.

The former governor of Rivers state, on Friday, disclosed that he was surprised to hear Edo PDP chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, asking the Independent National Electoral Commission to redeploy the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Anugbum Onuoha, some days before the election because of his ties with him.

Reacting on Monday, Ighodalo expressed disappointment in the position of the FCT minister, saying that wasn’t exactly the outcome of the meeting he earlier had with him.

He said: “Sometimes when gentlemen talk in some kind of privacy or arrangements, we don’t voice out what has been said.

“But it is not correct that Wike said he wasn’t going to support us. That’s incorrect. But events may have overtaken his decision at that point and he is free to change his mind.

“I believe, as a gentleman, he would adhere to the word he gave me. But if he changed his mind, so be it.

“When he and I spoke, we deliberated on issues around fair governance, and how we can create a better country and Edo State. At the end of the day, we ended the conversation at a point where Wike said he would mind his business and Edo State is not part of his business.

“Again, if he has decided to change his mind, that’s fine. But the decision as to who becomes the next governor of Edo State is the decision of the people. It is not his or anybody else’s to make.

“Whether you are a governor or a minister, it is only Edo citizens and residents who have their PVCs who can take that decision with the support of God Almighty. I fear no man, I only fear God.

“Honestly, if we lose this election and we know we’ve lost it fairly and squarely, I will be the first to concede. But I know we can’t lose this election if there is a level playing field for everybody.

“We have related with the people of Edo State and told them what we plan to do for them. They trust us and will vote for us. All the polls and indicators (seen so far) support us. So I have no fear.”