Ooni Of Ife Announces Birth Of Baby Boy With Fourth Wife Queen Folashade Ashley

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has announced the arrival of a new prince with his fourth wife, Ashley Folashade.

The news was shared on the monarch’s X platform on Tuesday expressing gratitude to God for the blessing.

According to him, the newborn prince represents a union of two royal lines, bringing together the heritage of the Ooni Adagba Royal Compound of Lafogido Ruling House and the Ooni Agbedegbede Royal Compound of Giesi Ruling House.

He confirmed that both mother and child are in good health, thanking God and honoring the spirits of their ancestors.

Ogunwusi wrote, “To God be the glory great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Folashade.

“Who today birthed a Prince from the mother side of Ooni Adagba Royal Compound of Lafogido Ruling House and father side of Ooni Agbedegbede Royal Compound of Giesi Ruling house combined to the Royal throne of Oduduwa.

“Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty and in line with the spirits of our ancestors.”

