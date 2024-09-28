Osimhen Finally Scores Debut Goal For Galatasaray

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, has finally opened his goal account as Galatasaray were held to a 3-3 draw by Kasimpasa at the RAMS Park on Saturday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the African best player, who joined the Turkish side on loan from Napoli in the summer, had gone three games without a goal for the club.

Breaking the jinx in a dramatic encounter, Osimhen scored twice within eight minutes to help Okan Buruk’s side maintain their unbeaten streak in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

The Napoli loanee also imitated a goal celebration of ex-Inter captain Mauro Icardi when the Argentinean netted the third goal for Gala at minute 34.

Meanwhile, Icardi also added the third for Galatasaray six minutes later.

Mamadou Fall and Haris Hairadinovic and Nuno Da Costa were both on target for Kasimpasa.

Kasimpasa paraded another Nigerian, Kenneth Omeruo for 70 minutes in the thrilling encounter.

The powerful striker has so far scored two goals and registered two assists in three league outings for the Yellow and Reds.