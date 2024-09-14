Osimhen Marks Galatasaray Debut With Assist Against Rizespor

Super Eagles’ forward, Victor Osimhen, got an assist on his debut for Galatasaray in their 5-0 victory against Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Osimhen, who was named in starting line-up of the defending champions, despite joining them on loan from Napoli a few days ago, played a crucial role in the team’s offensive play throughout the match.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the game kicked off with an early goal from Davinson Sánchez in the 3rd minute, who scored with a powerful header.

Galatasaray maintained their pressure, and by halftime, they had doubled their lead to 2-0. In the second half, the team continued their dominance with goals from Dries Mertens and Gabriel Sara, ultimately extending their lead to five goals.

Osimhen, who came close to scoring on several occasions, was significant in the attack, and he provided a key assist.