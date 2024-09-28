Osimhen Sets New Record, Becomes Most Followed Nigerian Footballer On Instagram

Super Eagles sensational forward, Victor Osimhen has set a new social media record among his fellow Nigeria footballers.

The 25 years old, who moved from Napoli during the transfer window, became the most followed Nigerian footballer on Instagram.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Osimhen started to make his mark at global stage, when he set the record for Nigeria’s highest-ever finish at the 2023 Ballon d’Or awards.

The Super Eagles striker also continued to add to his popularity during the transfer saga between his Italian club, Napoli and other European clubs.

It was gathered that his deal was the most controversial as suitors from Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain F.C., all attempted to secure the Nigerian player.

It was learnt that after providing some assists in consecutive matches against Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig and PAOK in the Europa League, the reigning African player of the year gained another 200,000 followers within a week.

1. Victor Osimhen – 5.2 million followers

2. Henry Onyekuru – 5.1 million followers

3. Mikel Obi – 3.1 million followers

4. Olanrewaju Kayode – 2.3 million followers

5. Ahmed Musa – 1.6 million followers

6. Samuel Chukwueze – 1.4 million followers

7. Alex Iwobi – 1.4 million followers

8. Odion Ighalo – 1.3 million followers

9. Victor Moses – 1.2 million followers

10. Kenneth Omeruo – 1 million followers

