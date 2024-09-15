Osun IRS Apprehends Two Suspected Fraudsters For Cloning, Issuing Fake Tax Receipts

The Chairman of the Osun State Internal Revenue Service, Adesola Adewumi, has announced the arrest of two suspected fraudsters, allegedly faking government tax receipts and clearance.

Adewunmi noted that the two suspects were apprehended during the agency’s recent statewide audit/enforcement exercise on Sunday.

In a statement released to the public by the state’s IRS, urged taxpayers to be vigilant and ensure they visit authorized channels to pay their taxes.

Advertisement

The statement reads: “Osun Internal Revenue Service, in its efforts to block revenue leakages in the state, has arrested two persons for cloning and issuance of fake government tax receipts and tax clearance certificates to unsuspecting populace.

READ MORE: Five Killed As Commercial Bus, Gas Tanker Collide In Osun-Ibadan Highway

“The exercise is a continuous one as the commitment of this exercise is to ensure an adequate compliance to the rules governing the payment of taxes and levies, as well as blocking of all avenues of revenue leakages in the state.

“Do not panic but ensure you go to authorized channels such as all banks, tax stations MDAs, OIRS online platform, OIRS POS marshals, and obtain government receipts for every payment they make.

“The objective of the ongoing exercise is to bring all enemies of the state sabotaging the efforts of the government regarding revenue to book.”