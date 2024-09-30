Osun Lecturer Breaks Guinness World Record With 150-Hour Non-Stop Lecture

Dr. Nsikak Akpan, a lecturer at Foreign Links College of Health Sciences in Moro, Osun State, set a new world record on Sunday for the longest marathon lecture.

According to reports , Akpan revealed to journalists prior to the event, which took place on the college campus, that the Guinness World Records had accepted his application (reference number 240427100506lml) to give the 150-hour marathon lecture.

He smashed the previous record at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, surpassing Prof. Arvin Mishra of India’s record of 139 hours 52 minutes 42 seconds, set in 2014.

He did, however, meet his aim of 150 hours of lecturing by 2:30 p.m., eliciting jubilation from his audience, which was primarily made up of his pupils and journalists.

Responding to journalists’ enquiries, the obviously exhausted Akpan, who had a medical issue on Friday and needed to be hospitalised before continuing with the challenge, said, “It took us two to three months to plan this.

“When the incident (sickness) happened, I didn’t consider or think about quitting. I was prepared for it and I kept on without thinking about the situation. I was treated and when I was certified

strong enough to continue, I returned.”

Asked about the challenges he had to contend with in the course of achieving the set target, the lecturer said “Some people thought we would not achieve this because of money. But we have achieved it without them.

“Challenges will always come but for anyone that wants to succeed, you must not look at them. Continue without looking at them and you will succeed. I don’t feel tired, I feel like I want to continue.”