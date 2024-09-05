Osun: NSCDC Reunites Missing Children With Families

Two missing children have been reunited with their parents by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Osun State Command.

The Command, in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Commandant, Michael Adaralewa, disclosed that NSCDC operatives on patrol discovered a 12-year-old child walking about the LAMECO area in Osogbo on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at around 11 p.m.

Adaralewa claimed the boy fled his guardian’s home due to hunger.

“The boy disclosed that the guardian only gives him two square meals a day and he does not get satisfied.

“Upon reuniting him with his guardian, it was revealed that the boy has a high appetite, and no matter the quantity of food given, he remains unsatisfied.”

Adaralewa further stated that on Saturday, August 31, 2024, an 8-year-old girl was discovered wandering around Apara Area, Osunjela, Ilesha Road, Osun State.

“The girl was taken to the nearest NSCDC office by a good Samaritan. She was later reunited with her parents.”

While thanking the public for their cooperation, the Osun NSCDC commander urged for proactive intelligence to protect the safety of children, particularly during the holiday season.

He also said that the Command is collaborating with sister agencies to solve the mystery behind the disappearance of the three youngsters kidnapped in August and bring the offenders to justice.