Osun Road Accident Claims Four Lives, Injures 20

Tragedy struck in Osun State, with four fatalities reported in a traffic accident.

The crash occurred in Ikeji-Arakeji, near the Ilesa/Akure motorway, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps.

In addition, 20 other commuters were reportedly hurt in the three-vehicle crash.

A 2-minute 5-second video filmed at the scene of the accident obtained by PUNCH revealed that one of the impacted vehicles was on fire, with some of the injured passengers lying in various spots near the burning vehicle.

Three of the injured passengers were also wearing National Youth Service Corps uniforms. Blood-stained clothing were visible on many of the injured passengers.

Contacted for confirmation and other details regarding the tragedy, the FRSC Osun Sector Commander, Mr Taofeek Sokunbi, stated the accident was caused by speeding.

Sokunbi, who said three female and one male passenger died in the crash, further explained, “The accident involved three vehicles and four people died. Twenty people were injured. Those who died include three female adults and one male adult.

“The cause of the accident is excessive speed. The vehicles involved include two buses and one truck. The accident occurred where Bumps is located at Ikeji-Arakeji (Osun State).

‘The accident happened about three days ago (Thursday) We have cleared the crash.

“I want to urge drivers to drive carefully on the road because it is overspeeding. The accident was carelessness on the path of the drivers.”