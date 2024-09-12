Owa Obokun Of Ijesaland, Oba Aromolaran Passes Away After 42-Year Reign

The Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, has passed away after a remarkable 42-year reign.

According to Chief Olayinka Fasuyi, the Asiwaju of Ijesaland, the monarch died on Wednesday following a brief illness.

Oba Adekunle’s ascension to the throne on February 20, 1982, marked the beginning of a four-decade era of leadership.

His passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes, with Chief Fasuyi describing him as a titan of Yoruba traditional intellectualism and a symbol of elegance in Ijesaland royalty.

The tribute reads:

“A Monumental History Closes!

The Lion Departs The Forest!

The Torch Bearer Of Oduduwa Relocates!

The Symbol Of Obokun Adimula Transits!

The Elegance Of Ijesaland Royalty Takes A Bow!

“The Pride Of Yoruba Traditional Intellectualism Exits!

The Conscience Of Yoruba Traditional Rulers Departs!

“The Last Of The Titans Bids Farewell!

Ijesaland Celebrates The Life Of Her Idol!

Ijesaland Extolls The Life Of Our Imperial Majesty!

“Ijesaland Eulogises The Reign Of Our Owa Obokun Adimula!

Ijesaland Applauds The Legacy Of Our Paramount Ruler!

“42 Years Of Monumental Reign Comes To A Glorious End!

“Ijesa Women and Men, Young and Old, At Home and In The Diaspora In Unison Say Adieu To Our Baba Kaaaaaaabiyeeesiiiii Alaiyeluwa Oba (Dr) Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran 11, CFR, LL.D.; the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland.”