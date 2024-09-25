Oyo: Court Orders Hanging Of Trio Convicted Of Army Commandant’s Murder

Three persons have been sentenced to death over the death of Anthony Okeyin, the commandant of Nigeria Army Secondary School, Apata, Ibadan.

They were convicted and sentenced by the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, on Tuesday.

The convicts Agada Solomon, Taiwo Adeniyi and Bibisoye Kehinde, were sentenced to death by hanging by Justice Ajayi Ezekiel.

Justice Ajayi also sentenced the three to 14 years imprisonment each for the offences of conspiracy and armed robbery.

Six defendants were arraigned in the case in 2016 on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder and armed robbery, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The three other defendants, Ewere Andrew, Udobata Oruza – Uzie and Ephraim Obi, were discharged and acquitted.

The judge found the convicts guilty on count one of conspiracy, count two of murder, count three of conspiracy and four of armed robbery.

“The first, second and third defendants gave confessional statements while the phone of the deceased commandant was found with the first defendant and are therefore convicted accordingly.

“The only offence of the sixth defendant, Ephraim Obi, is that his Camry car was used to commit the crime.

“However, establishing by evidence, therefore, Ewere Andrew, Udobata Oruza-Uzie, and Ephraim Obi are not guilty of armed robbery and are discharged and acquitted,” Ajayi said.

Earlier, the counsel to the convicts, Mr F.O. Awonusi, in his allocutus, urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

At trial, the prosecuting counsel, Mrs K. K. Oloso, had alleged that the convicts committed the offences on Dec. 12, 2016, at 6:15 a.m.

The prosecutor had informed the court that the defendants conspired at the Commandants Quarters of Nigeria Army Secondary School, Apata, Ibadan, to murder Col. Anthony Okeyin.

”The defendants allegedly caused the death of Okeyin, age 52, by breaking his skull while armed with an offensive weapon and robbed him of his Samsung X4 phone and N45,000 cash,” Oloso said.

She said the offence was contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Sections 319 and 324 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Oloso said that the offence also contravened Section 1(2) (a) and (b) and Section 6 (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004