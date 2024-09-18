Oyo Govt Bans Teachers From Meeting During School Hours

The Oyo State government, on Tuesday, banned any form of meetings by head teachers or teachers during school hours.

The meetings were banned from occurring whether within or outside public school premises.

Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, the Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, announced this while monitoring the resumption of schools in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Adeniran said the move was to ensure strict adherence to the unified school timetable in all public schools in the state.

“This is a warning to all head teachers and teachers to desist from holding meetings during school hours. Henceforth, any primary school head teacher who indulges in such acts will be severely dealt with,” he said.

Adeniran appealed to unions and associations within the basic education sub-sector to adhere to this policy as the new session began.