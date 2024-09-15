Oyo Road Accident Kills Five, Injures Three

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that five individuals died in a road accident on Friday along the old Ogbomoso-Oyo road.

Rosemary Alo, FRSC Sector Commander in Oyo state, confirmed this in a message forwarded to DAILY POST on Saturday.

Reports earlier revealed that a vehicle accident on Friday resulted in the deaths of several travellers.

According to Alo, five persons perished in the accident, three of whom were males and two females.

“Number of vehicles involved: 02. Number injured: 03 (2MA, 1 FMA). Number not injured: 03 (3 MA). Number Killed: 05 (3 MA, 2 FMA)

Number Involved: 11(8MA, 3FMA).

“Number of injured victims taken to Hospital :- 03 (2MA,1FMA). Recommendation: The driver needs to be cautious of wrongful overtaking and excessive speeding.

“Recovered Items: One traveling box, Three school bags, Two small traveling bags, One cross bag, One sack bag, First aid box, two lylon bags, 8 smart phone’s and four purses containing the sum of N20,350.00.

“The two vehicles involved have been towed by the Police to their custody. The injured victims were taken to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Ogbomoso and Corpse also deposited at same Hospital morgue,” the message read.