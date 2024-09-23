Oyo: Soldier Beaten Up For Allegedly Stabbing NSCDC Officer To Death During Argument

A soldier has allegedly killed one Olapade Segun, a Nigerian Civil and Security Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer, in Oyo State.

The soldier identified as Abubakar was said to have stabbed the deceased with a dagger following a disagreement between them.

The duo, as disclosed on Sunday, met at a nightclub in the Bodija area of the State on Friday.

Advertisement

Sources familiar with the matter, who spoke with Punch, disclosed that Segun died as a result of the blood lost through the incident.

Reports reveal that a mob angered by the incident beat up the soldier after he tried to escape from the scene.

“A soldier called Abubakar and an NSCDC official had a heated altercation at a nightclub in the Bodija area of Ibadan. The soldier, who was angered by the situation, brought out his dagger and stabbed the NSCDC officer. He died as a result of the blood he lost.

READ ALSO: We’ll Capture Turji Same Way We Got Sububu, Others – CDS Musa Vows

“The soldier wanted to run from the scene but the angry crowd got hold of him and beat him to a pulp. It took the arrival of his colleagues who dispersed the crowd before he was freed,” a source said.

Another source said some senior officers of the Nigerian Army have been visiting the state command of the NSCDC to investigate the matter.

“I learnt the Army has set up a panel to investigate the matter because some senior officers of the service have been visiting the state command concerning the incident,” the source was quoted as saying.

The Nigerian Army and the NSCDC have not issued a statement regarding the incident.