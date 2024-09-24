“Pain Has No Power Over Me, I’ll Be Back In 2025” – TG Omori

Nigerian cinematographer TG Omori, known for his exceptional work in music videos, has shared a hopeful update on his health struggles.

After recently disclosing his battle with kidney failure and seeking prayers from fans, TG Omori expressed determination to overcome his challenges.

Advertisement

In a series of tweets on his X account on Monday, Omori emphasized the power of mental resilience, stating, “It’s mind over matter.” He confidently declared his plans to return in 2025.

READ MORE: “God’s Grace Carried Us Through” – Mike Bamiloye Reflects On Wedding Experience With Wife

Omori also extended heartfelt gratitude to fans, colleagues, and well-wishers for their unwavering support and love.

TG Omori’s tweet reads, “It’s mind over matter. If the mind is defeated, it’s just a matter of time before the body falls. Pain has no power over me. Hope these designers cover these scars. I’ll be back in 2025. Stay in love“.

SEE POST: