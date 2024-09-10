Panic As Two Children Killed, Farmlands Destroyed In Kaduna Flood

There was panic in Kaduna communities on Monday, as flood wreaked havoc in Kafanchan and other villages in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the devastating disaster left two children dead and over 1,000 residents were displaced.

The Vice Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Area, Mrs. Christy Usman, who made the disclosure, on Monday, said that the incident followed heavy rainfall in the area some days ago.

According to her, the Kaduna State Flood Assessment Committee led by the Chief of Staff to Governor Uba Sani, Sani Kila, has visited the area to assess the impact of flooding in the southern part of the state.

She said that the flood has affected the people of Jema’a council economically, expressing happiness that Governor Uba Sani has responded positively by sending the committee chaired by the Chief of Staff, Malam Sani Kila to assess the impact of the flood.

Mrs. Christy said: “We are happy that the governor is reacting to the plight of the people. We know, with this visit, compensation is coming and relief is coming for the victims of the flood disaster.

“Apart from farm lands washed away by the flood, over 1,000 people were affected. From a canal here in Kafanchan, two children were reported to have been taken away by the flood.”