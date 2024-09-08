Paris 2024: Bose Omolayo Wins Silver In 79kg Para Powerlifting

Team Nigerian’s Bose Omolayo has secured another silver medal in women’s up to 79kg Para Powerlifting at the ongoing Paralympic Games, on Saturday.

Omolayo, who had previously won GOLD in the same category at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, opened with this medal-winning attempt, immediately breaking the Paralympic Record of 141kg she set in 2021.

She was in discomfort, coming for the third attempt, having injured her right arm after first attempt, and scored two consecutive no-lifts, as she later secured a medal for her country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that China’s Han Miayou, the World Record holder, lifted 146kg in her opening round.

Recall that Onyinyechi Mark, won Nigeria’s first gold medal after outlifting her opponents in the powerlifting finals on Friday.

Her victory earned Team Nigeria their third medal at the Paris Paralympics.

On Wednesday, Esther Nworgu won the silver medal in the women’s 41kg para-powerlifting event.

Eniola Bolaji also won a bronze medal in the women’s singles SL3 badminton event a few days ago.

Also on Saturday, Nigeria’s Isau Ogunkunle, won a bronze medal in Table Tennis category.