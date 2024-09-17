Pastor Paul Enenche, Wife Visit Maiduguri Flood Victims, Offer Support

Dr Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja, and his wife, Becky, on Monday, visited Maiduguri, Borno State, to help victims of the recent flood tragedy.

Prof Babagana Zulum, the state governor, welcomed them and complimented their humanitarian work.

This was confirmed in a statement posted on the pastor’s social media platforms on Monday.

Enenche and his spouse visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, giving displaced people a sense of hope and encouragement.

They also contributed relief supplies and used their medical knowledge to provide medical care.

He wrote, “Still in Maiduguri. We are here on a goodwill and solidarity visit to the good people of the land following the flood incidence of the last six days.

“First received at the airport by the deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur. Then stop at the Government House with the Executive Governor, Borno State; His Excellency Professor Babagana Umara Zulum and the Deputy Governor, Borno state; His Excellency Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur with the Special Assistant on Protocol to the Governor. Second stop at the Dunamis Church. Third stop IDP camp”

