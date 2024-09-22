PDP Demands Immediate Release Of Arrested Edo Voters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for the immediate and “unconditional release of voters, including its members and supporters,” arrested during the ongoing Edo State governorship election.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP accused the All Progressives Congress, APC of orchestrating a coordinated plot with compromised police officials to intimidate and suppress voters.

The party condemned the arrests as part of a larger scheme to undermine the election and disrupt the success of its candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

Ologunagba pointed to a specific incident where a voter was allegedly abducted by armed men linked to the APC while waiting to cast their vote at Uromi Ward 8, Unit 3.

“The PDP states that this is part of APC coordinated plot in connivance with certain compromised Police officials to harass, intimidate and suppress the people of Edo State having realized that it has lost the poll.

“A particular case in point is the Gestapo style abduction of a voter by APC-controlled gunmen at Uromi Ward 8, Unit 3 while on the queue to cast his vote. This cowardly act further confirms that the APC is panicky and has already given up in the face of imminent defeat at the election.

“Nigerians can recall that our Party had on several occasions alerted of this disturbing scheme by the APC to subvert the electoral process by terrorizing voters upon realization that our candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo is sailing to victory, with the overwhelming support and solidarity of the people of Edo State.

“The APC and their compromised police personnel should know that the game is up and that the people of Edo State will never be cowed to surrender in the face of aggression or terror,” the statement read in part.

The PDP urged Edo citizens to remain resilient and defend their democratic rights and votes.

The party reiterated that police harassment would not deter their path to victory, accusing the APC of “panic” as the election results began to unfold.