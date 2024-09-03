PDP Summons Wike Over Anti-Party Activities

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has summoned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, over alleged anti-party activities.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, made this known in an interview with Channels Television on Monday.

Abdullahi stated that the FCT minister was summoned via a letter to appear before the disciplinary committee, which was put in place by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) over his recent comments about the party.

He said the FCT Minister’s statement about plunging the States of PDP governors into turmoil for supporting Rivers Governor, Siminialayi Fubara is unacceptable.

“Three weeks ago, we put up two committees in place. That of reconciliation and disciplinary, and Nyesom Wike is one of the persons to face the disciplinary committee, which is headed by elder statesman, Chief Tom Ikimi.

“The disciplinary committee will look into issues of anti-party activities. We’ve been receiving petitions regarding anti-party activities or sabotaging the party throughout the primary, leading to where we are now.

“These petitions against Wike and other party members have been aggregated and sent to the committee,” Abdullahi stated.

According to him, “Wike should be able to manage his words carefully; that was a very disappointing remark. We weren’t expecting him to say that, and we are not with him on that, to be honest with you.”

This is coming hours after Wike expressed his contentment with serving under President Bola Tinubu, despite the criticisms and speculations surrounding his appointment.

The FCT minister had said that anyone angry with his position in Tinubu’s government should “go and hug the transformer.”