Pensioners Still Receiving Meagre Amount Of N500 Monthly In Oil Producing States – Union



The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has expressed deep concern over living conditions faced by public sector retirees.

The Union revealed that some retirees still receive as little as “N500 per month” in pensions.

Alhassan Musa, Secretary of the Union in Kaduna State, described the situation as “pathetic,” highlighting that many retirees are living in precarious circumstances after years of dedicated service to the nation.

Advertisement

“The worst affected are pensioners in several Southern and oil-producing states, despite these regions receiving substantial allocations from the federation account,” Musa said.

He noted that the situation in some Northern states and the Federal Capital is relatively better, with monthly pensions ranging from N3,500 to N18,000.

READ ALSO: FG Yet To Pay Our N25,000 Palliative Award – Pensioners

However, Musa pointed out that only Kaduna State has implemented a N30,000 minimum pension, a policy introduced in 2020 under former Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i’s administration.

Musa emphasized the union’s call for a 50% pension increase to match the new N70,000 national minimum wage, noting that even under the Federal Government, some pensioners are still receiving just N10,000 per month.

“We are hopeful that the Federal Government will ensure that no pensioner receives less than N70,000 monthly,” he added, stressing that pensioners deserve the same benefits as active workers.

Musa also raised concerns about the plight of retirees under the contributory pension scheme (CPS), stating, “Many who retired in the last decade are yet to receive their benefits. It is truly a distressing situation, not just in Kaduna but in other states and even at the federal level, where pensioners are suffering due to delayed remittances.”