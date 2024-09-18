Peter Obi Visits Maiduguri, Supports Flood Victims With N50m Donation

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has led the leadership of the Obedient Movement and the newly installed caretaker committee to Maiduguri, Borno’s capital, on Tuesday.

The visit aimed to express his condolences to Governor Babagana Zulum and the people of the state following the recent flood incident.

Obi lamented the deaths and property damage in the state and gave N50 million to the emergency relief fund.

Ibrahim Umar, his media aide, stated this in a statement issued in Abuja.

In addition to Senator Nenadi Usman, the chair of the caretaker committee, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, the national coordinator of the Obidient Movement, and other party officials, the former governor of Anambra was accompanied by Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate for the 2023 election.

The team visited the spare parts market, where traders lost their goods, an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Government College, where they met thousands of people, and a woman who tragically lost her newborn twins to the flood in addition to paying respects to Abubakar El-Kanemi, the Shehu of Borno.

According to the statement, the delegation told the Borno people that the party was committed to assisting those affected by the tragic floods.

“We will continue to stand with the people of Borno, providing aid and resources to help them rebuild and recover from this tragedy. As the people of Borno navigate this challenging time, we want them to know they are not alone. We are dedicated to helping alleviate the suffering and hardship caused by the floods, which have submerged over half of Maiduguri and displaced thousands of residents.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families, and we will do everything in our power to support them. I thank the various levels of government, especially the Borno State government, for their interventions and support for the affected people.

“As we reflect on the immense loss and the daunting journey of recovery, may God Almighty grant eternal rest to those who lost their lives, replenish the losses of those who lost their goods, and grant quick healing to those still in the hospital. Above all, may God Almighty continue to bless Borno State and Nigeria.”

