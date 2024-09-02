Peter Okoye’s Wife Celebrates 52nd Birthday With Heartfelt Reflection, Gratitude

Lola Omotayo Okoye, the wife of Peter Okoye from the popular music duo Psquare, is celebrating her 52nd birthday today, September 2nd.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared a video collage of herself and reflected on the significance of this milestone.

Lola expressed her gratitude for the journey she’s been on, acknowledging the trials and tribulations she’s faced, but also the lessons she’s learned and the experiences that have shaped her.

She prayed for a heart full of gratitude and looked forward to the adventures still to come.

In her words, “Turning 52 is a remarkable milestone, a testament to the resilience and grace that comes with each year. I have been through trials and tribulations but here we are; standing This year, I pray that my heart be full of gratitude for the experiences that have shaped me and the lessons that have enriched my life. Here’s to celebrating the richness of my journey and looking forward to the continued adventures that lie ahead. I am grateful for everything I have been through and I thank my family and close friends who have loved me through it all. God is good, all the time. I am a babe through and through. God’s pet. Lollipop!”.

SEE POST: