Petrol: We Don’t Know Dangote’s Price – Marketers Deny Alleged Boycott

Nigeria’s petroleum marketers have called on Dangote Refinery to be open to Nigerians about the pricing of its Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) to Nigerians.

Dangote had on Thursday disclosed that marketers in the country are not patronising its refinery and it may be forced to export 97 percent of the Premium Motor Spirit it produces.

Devakumar Edwin, Vice President of Dangote Industries Limited, who made the disclosure, stated that local marketers were boycotting Dangote Refinery petrol for imported ones despite its lower prices.

Reacting to the development, the President of the Products Retail Outlets Owners Association, Billy Gillis-Harry and the President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Abubakar Maigandi, dismissed Edwin claims.

Gillis-Harry said that marketers are not privy to the price of Dangote Refinery’s petrol because the company has not made it public.

According to him, petroleum marketers in Nigeria are willing to patronise Dangote Refinery Petrol based on a fair and reasonable price.

“Why don’t Dangote Refinery give us a price list of what his price is? They cannot tell the price of Dangote Refinery’s PMS which they claim is cheaper than imported petrol. What is the price of DRL petrol?

“How come they are saying marketers are boycotting their petrol? We don’t know how much Dangote is selling its petrol.

“We are willing to partner with him but we partner on the basis that we would be able to sell with a human face”, he said in a chat with Daily Post.

Madigan also said Edwin’s claim that that local marketers are boycotting Dangote Refinery’s petrol is false.

According to him, petroleum marketers are ready to buy Dangote Refinery petrol provided the price is not more than the price they are currently buying

“We don’t know the price of Dangote Refinery’s Petrol. We are ready to buy Petrol from Dangote Refinery in any condition provided the price is not more than the price we are getting from other places”, he said.

He added that marketers buy Petrol at various prices depending on location.

Recall that the founder of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, while announcing the rollout of his petrol in the first week of September said that the price will be determined by the Federal Executive Council headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu