Pharmacy Council Shuts Down 666 Medicine Stores In Kaduna

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria has shut down 666 medicine shops in Kaduna State for operating illegally and violating National Drug Distribution Guidelines.

It was gathered that the enforcement exercise, targeted open drug markets and other locations across the state, where medicines were sold without proper registration and supervision.

Addressing a press conference after the end of the exercise in Kaduna on Thursday, PCN Director of Enforcement, Pharm. Stephen Esumobi said that the affected premises included 47 pharmacies, 313 patent medicine shops, and 306 illegal medicine shops.

He noted that the PCN team visited 895 premises during the exercise, issuing 9 compliance directives to owners of shops found to be operating illegally.

Esumobi said: “At the end of the enforcement exercise which began early this week, a total of eight hundred and ninety-five (895) premises were visited.

“This is made up of seventy-five (75) pharmacies, five hundred and fourteen (514) Patent medicine shops, and three hundred and six (306) illegal premises.

“A total of six hundred and sixty-six (666) premises were sealed. The premises sealed include forty-seven (47) pharmacies, three hundred and thirteen (313) Patent medicine shops, and three hundred and six (306) illegal medicine shops.

“The PC office in Kaduna will render all necessary assistance to owners of sealed shops who are willing to comply with regulations.

“The PCN will not tolerate the sale of medicines in open drug markets and other unregistered locations.

“We will continue to enforce the National Drug Distribution Guidelines to protect public health and prevent the sale of harmful substances.”