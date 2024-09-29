Phyna Declares Support For VeryDarkMan Amid EFCC, Bobrisky, Falz Saga

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner Ijeoma Otabor, also known as Phyna, is the latest celebrity to declare solidarity with controversial activist VeryDarkMan.

Following his saga with Falz, Bobrisky, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Phyna nominated him for President of the Youth Democratic Party (YDP) using the microblogging platform X.

She claimed that she will proudly and loudly support him because she feels he will lead a better Nigeria.

Phyna stated that if he takes such a decision in the future, she will be ready.

She sent a message to her detractors by giving them buckets of tears.

“VDM for president (YDP) youth Democratic Party ….. I will boldly and proudly stand…….. a better Nigeria will come

Any year he makes such a decision, I will be standing by.

🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣 in case you have tears to shed after this”.

See some reactions to her post:

Pretty Esther wrote, “Now I see why you don’t have friends. With Phyna, I’m done. The best thing to do with someone like you is to stay far away

Tosin Perfume Hub wrote, “Na this cho cho every time. At least read the room

Sandra_Doll wrote, “Everyone is entitled to their opinions na the same rubbish statement make Tinubu dey where e dey

_nemee wrote, “As expected. I would’ve been surprised if you were not a fan

