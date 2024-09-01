“Pity, Not Merit, Got Chidimma Miss Universe Nigeria Crown” – VeryDarkMan

Verydarkman, an outspoken critic, has expressed his disapproval of Chidimma Adetshina’s victory as Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.

Chidimma, a Nigerian-South African model, had previously faced xenophobic backlash in South Africa after making it to the top 16 in the Miss South Africa pageant, leading to her withdrawal.

She was then invited to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, representing Taraba State, and emerged victorious.

Verydarkman noted that Chidimma’s win was not based on merit, but rather on pity due to her previous experiences in South Africa.

He argued this had diminished the efforts of other contestants who had prepared all year.

He also questioned Chidimma’s representation of Taraba State, despite not being from there and unable to speak the local language.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Sunday, Verydarkman partly said, “So as I predicted they don carry the Miss Universe give chidinma while they tried to be fair they later end up not being fair at all so because say the girl get small problem for South Africa they frustrate her you invited her come Nigeria make she come be Miss Universe una carry the title give the girl so how about the people that have been preparing for this thing for a long time? Because this one I’m pretty sure you guys didn’t give her by merit you people give her pity.”

