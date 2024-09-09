Plateau: Have Mercy On Me, It’s My First Time – Nabbed Kidnapper Begs Police



A suspected kidnapper, apprehended by residents of the NEPA community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, has begged the police for mercy.

Umar Adam, abducted two teenagers – a boy and girl – and demanded a ransom of N20 million but subsequently accepted N1.5 million to release the victims.

He made the appeal when he was paraded during the weekend at the state police command.

According to him, it was his first time engaging in kidnapping.

Confessing to the crime, Umar said, “I kidnapped two teenagers and held them in an uncompleted building. After collecting the ₦1.5 million as ransom, I was on my way to release the victims and hand them over to their relatives when suddenly people apprehended me.

“This is my first time of committing kidnapping. I beg the government to please show mercy on me. It was a mistake and I promise I will never do it again. I am pleading with the government.”