Pochettino Named Head Coach Of USA Men’s Team

Former Tottenham and Chelsea boss, Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as the new manager of the United States of America men’s team.

The Argentine replaced Gregg Berhalter, who was sacked in July 2024, following the USA’s group-stage elimination from the Copa America.

The announcement came before the US drew 1-1 with New Zealand in an international friendly game in Cincinnati, on Tuesday.

Speaking to newsmen, during a press conference on Wednesday, Pochettino, said that it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass.

He said: “The decision to join US Soccer wasn’t just about football for me; it’s about the journey that this team and this country are on.

“The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here – those are the things that inspired me.

“I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of.”

Pochettino joined Southampton after a short period of time at Espanyol before moving on to take charge of Tottenham, leading Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final.

He went on to manage Paris St-Germain and Chelsea, leaving the Blues in May after one season in charge in which they finished sixth in the Premier League

The United States will co-host the 2026 World Cup along with Canada and Mexico.

They are ranked 16th in the world by Fifa, one place below Euro 2024 quarter-finalists Switzerland.

Pochettino’s appointment means the US men’s and women’s teams are both now managed by former Chelsea bosses, after Emma Hayes took charge of the women’s team earlier this year.

Also confirming the report in a post shared via his social media page on Wednesday, transfer window journalist, Fabrizio Romano, said: “Official: Mauricio Pochettino is the head coach of the USMNT.”