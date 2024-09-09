Police Apprehend Five Suspected Cult Members In Imo

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command, have apprehended five suspected members of Black Axe Confraternity, that operate within Owerri, the state capital.

In a statement released by the Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Henry Okoye, disclosed that their arrest was carried out through an intelligence-based operation by the its officers of the command’s Quick Intervention Team, on Sunday.

The statement reads: “The suspects, identified as Uche Ibejiako, 26, from Owerri Municipal; Mariano Daniel, 24, from Delta State; Michael Chukwuemeka, 23, from Umuokwu Izombe in Oguta Local Government Area (LGA); and Annointing Ezeh, 23, from Umugada Irete in Owerri West LGA, were arrested following a strategic operation designed to combat cult-related activities within the state.

“All four suspects have confessed to being members of the Black Axe Confraternity, a known criminal group.

“An ongoing investigation to gather further evidence on their activities has started. The suspects will be charged in court upon completion of this thorough investigation.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the state Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, urged the public to continue to support efforts of the security agencies to combat crime by reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station, adding that such combined efforts are crucial in maintaining peace and security across the state.