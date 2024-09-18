Police Apprehend Man For Raping Mentally-Unstable Housewife In Ogun

The operatives of the Ogun state police command have arrested a man, identified as Tahiru Hamidu, for sexually abusing a mentally unstable married woman in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the suspect, took advantage of the the mental health of the victim, in multiple occasions before he was apprehended by the men of the Owode Egba Division on September 12, 2024.

He was also accused of threatening to murder the survivor’s brother-in-law, Shofolahan, if he did not permit him to continue raping his brother’s wife.

In a statement released to the public on Tuesday, by the spokesperson for the state police command, Omolola Odutola, said that the suspect, from Northern part of the country, was accused of luring the survivor to a cassava plantation, where he allegedly raped her multiple times before releasing her.

Odutola said: “The survivor is mentally incapacitated. The brother-in-law who reported the case claims that the suspect threatened to kill him to prevent him from stopping the crimes. The suspect is accused of repeatedly engaging in sexual acts with the survivor.

“The suspect is also accused of luring the survivor to a cassava plantation in the community, where he allegedly engaged in non-consensual sexual intercourse with her repeatedly.

“He began threatening the brother-in-law, warning him to stop preventing him from having sexual intercourse with the survivor and demanding that he hand her over to him.”