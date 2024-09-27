Police Apprehend Three Suspects Involved In Sextortion

At least four individuals have been taken into custody by the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre, NPF-NCCC, in relation to an alleged instance of sextortion and romance fraud.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, identified three of the suspects in a statement issued Thursday night: Abodunrin Rasheed, Abodunrin Tunde, and Abodunrin Rokeeb.

He claimed they were apprehended after submitting a complaint through the NPF-NCCC e-reporting portal and receiving an intelligence report from the Centre.

According to the statement, investigations indicated that the suspects met a Croatian national on a dating app and pretended to be female.

He claimed that their constant conversations proceeded to Instagram and WhatsApp, forming an intimate relationship.

“However, the Croatian was deceived into sending nude pictures of himself through the dating app. The suspects subsequently conspired and pressured him to pay ransom or have his pictures sent to his family and friends.

“The operatives of the NPF-NCCC conducted a due investigation, following the obtained information from the report, which led to the apprehension of the suspects and the recovery of the following exhibits related to the crime. The recovered exhibits include six iPhones, one Techno phone, one Samsung phone, and a Lexus car.

“Further investigations revealed that the suspects have previously engaged in numerous similar cybercriminal activities, both collectively and individually, defrauding and extorting numerous victims globally. The proceeds of these crimes were primarily received through gift cards like the iTunes gift cards, steam gift cards etc. The suspects will be charged in court upon completion of the investigations,” the statement added.