Police Arrest Fake Doctor In Nasarawa For Causing Death Of Patient

The Nasarawa State Police Command agents assigned to the Kadarko Division have apprehended Isa Usman, a quack medical doctor.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday in Iyayi Village, Kadarko District, Keana Local Government Area, for allegedly buying and giving Procaine Injection to one Zaki Yaka Ajohol, which resulted in his death.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed this in a statement released on Wednesday.

Advertisement

According to the statement, early investigations revealed that the suspect, who has a primary school leaving certificate, is from Pindi village in the Akko LGA of Gombe State.

The suspect claimed to have received training from Asibitin Yusuf in Agyaragu, Obi LGA of the state.

READ MORE: Jigawa Police Intervene As Mob Attacks Suspected Motorbike Thief

He admitted to procuring and administering procaine injections to his victim for three days to treat typhoid.

On the fourth day, the suspect gave the victim the same injection, causing him to collapse and become unconscious immediately.

The victim, according to the PPRO was “was rushed to primary health care at Akeleku where he was confirmed dead. Consequently, some drugs and other medical implements were recovered from the suspect as an exhibit.

“The Commissioner of Police Umar Shehu Nadada has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for further investigation and prosecution”.