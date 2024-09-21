Police Arrest Man For Dismembering Hands Of Neighbour’s Dead 13-Year-Old Girl In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested one Ogidan Mustapha for reportedly dismembering the hands of his neighbour’s dead 13-year-old child in the state’s Sagamu Local Government Area.

Mustapha was detained at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Friday while attempting to dump the deceased’s body near the Igbosoro River in Igode village.

According to DAILY POST, the deceased’s remains, identified as Oriyomi Adegboyega, were wrapped in a mat.

Omolola Odutola, the command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident to DAILY POST and stated that the arrest was based on intelligence from a sister security agency.

She also mentioned that three other individuals had been arrested for assisting in the grave digging.

Odutola claimed that when reached, the deceased’s mother, Peace Adegboyega, informed the command that her daughter had died of electrocution at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Adegboyega was astonished to find that their neighbour Ogidan had been discovered with her daughter’s mutilated corpse, and that plans were underway to bury the deceased.

The spokesperson further stated that during the investigation of the suspect’s home, two English pump action guns and several local charms were discovered.

Odutola said: “ An intelligence source from a sister security agency alerted the divisional police officer of Igode that on the 20th of September 2024, at about 0130hrs at past midnight, they trailed a suspicious movement to a bush around Igbosoro River in Igode village and caught one Ogidan Mustapha as he dumped a corpse.

“At a close glance, the vigilante operatives examined the corpses wrapped in a mat and discovered it was a young girl’s remains whose two hands had been amputated and dumped near the river.

“After careful observation, the identity of the deceased was revealed as one Oriyomi Adegboyega, a 13-year-old female.”

She added that during interrogation, the suspect denied dismembering the deceased but acknowledged to conveying a complete corpse after her father, Sunday Adegboyega, requested his assistance in burying her far from home.

“The suspect denied the amputation of the 13-year-old girl, but he admitted that the girl’s father, one Sunday Adegboyega, 56, requested him to assist in burying the deceased far away from home, but he carried the corpse with a complete body from the father’s compound,” she said.

Odutola stated that the suspects had been sent to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.