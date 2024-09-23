Police Arrest Notorious Ogun Robbers In Lagos Hideout

Three robbers who were allegedly causing fear among the residents of Ejirin, in the Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State, have been apprehended at their hiding place in Lagos State.

According to information obtained by PUNCH Metro on Sunday from Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer Omolola Odutola, their arrest came after one syndicate member was apprehended after robbing at the Cele Ejirin community.

Odutola stated that when the first suspect, Qudri Yusuf, was caught and interrogated, he took police to their hideout in the Idioro area of Mushin, Lagos State, where two additional members of the syndicate were arrested.

She named the two suspected syndicate members as Bolaji Zutan and Oladimeji Yusuf.

The PPRO said, “On 18/09/2024, following the confessional statement of an armed robbery suspect, one Qudri Yusuf, M, 30, who had gone to rob a resident at Cele Ejirin Road in Ijebu-Ode on 10/09/2024, he led the team of detectives to their criminal hideout at Idioro, Mushin, Lagos, where two other members of the armed robbery gang, one Bolaji Zutan, M, 19, and one Oladimeji Yusuf, M, 30, were arrested.”

She went on to say that exhibits, including cutlasses, had been retrieved from the suspects, and that efforts were underway to apprehend other fleeing syndicate members.

“Exhibits recovered from them include four cutlasses. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects and possibly recover the stolen items,” Odutola concluded.