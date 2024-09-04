Police Arrest Suspect For Allegedly Raping Minor In Ogun

Hassan Wasiu, 55, has been arrested by Ogun State Police Command officers for reportedly defiling his neighbor’s 13-year-old daughter in the state’s Sagamu region.

Wasiu allegedly led the victim into his room on Falowo Street in Makun, where he committed the crime.

Omolola Odutola, the Police Public Relations Officer, stated on Tuesday that the culprit is believed to have committed the crime on August 26, 2024.

She revealed that the victim’s grandfather, Bimbo Ojo, reported the crime to the Sagamu Police Division after discovering his granddaughter was bleeding through her vagina shortly after the culprit conducted the assault.

She said: “The grandfather reported the incident on September 2, 2024. It is alleged that the suspect lured the minor to his room on August 26, 2024, with the intention of sexual assault, resulting in the minor bleeding profusely.

“When the matter was reported, our team quickly took action and apprehended the suspect. Although he has denied the allegations, the investigation is ongoing.

The case will soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.”