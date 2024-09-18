Police Arrest Suspected Ritualists, Recover Human Parts, Females Under Wear In Osun

Men of the Osun State Police Command have arrested seven suspected ritualists, with human body parts and female under-wear, in the Ipetu-Ijesha area of the state.

Addressing newsmen, while parading the culprits on Wednesday, by the the command’s Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Giwa-Alade Emmanuel, in Osogbo, identified the suspects as; Johnson Daniel, Adetunji Okunade, Olaniyan Azeez, Balogun Temitope Asimiyu, Oladapo Hammed, Kazeem Rasak and Asaka Rauf.

Emmanuel also said that suspected human bone fragments, a female pant and note books were recovered as exhibits from them at the point of arrest.

He said: “The above named suspects were arrested upon a credible information from a good spirited individual that, one Johnson Daniel ‘m’ a mortuary attendant at lpetu-ljesa sells portions of human remains deposited at the mortuary to native doctors whose names are listed above.

“The said suspects use these remains gotten from the mortuary attendant (Johnson Daniel) for different ritual purposes. Daniel also confessed that, he conspired with one other mortuary attendant named Adetunji Okunade ‘m’ to sell remnant of water used in bathing corpses to interested native doctors.

“In the course of investigation, search were conducted at the residences of these suspects which led to the recovery of fragment of substances suspected to be human skull at Asaka Rauf ‘m’ and Oladapo Hammed ‘m’ residences while a female pant and a note book containing instructions on ritual practices were recovered from Balogun Temitope Asimiyu’s residence.”