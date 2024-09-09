Police Arrest Three Officers In Connection With Kwara Poly Student’s Death

Three officers of the Kwara state police command, identified as Inspector Abiodun Kayode, James Emmanuel, and Sergeant Oni Philip, have been arrested over the killing of a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Qoyum Abdulyekeen.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Monday, ordered the Federal Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja to take over the matter.

Recall that Abdulyekeen, a National Diploma 2 student of Electrical/Electronics Engineering at the institution, was allegedly killed by the police in a mysterious circumstance in the Fate Area of Ilorin, the state capital.

In a statement released to the public by the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the transfer of the matter to Abuja was to ensure a detailed and comprehensive investigation.

He said: “IG has ordered the Homicide Section of the FCID Abuja to embark on a detailed and comprehensive investigation into the alleged killing of Qoyum Abdulyekeen Ishola, a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Kwara State, which occurred on September 4, 2024.

“The officers involved in this incident have been identified as Inspector Abiodun Kayode, Inspector James Emmanuel, and Sergeant Oni Philip, attached to the Department of Operations, Kwara State Command and they have been consequently detained for investigation.

“The Inspector-General of Police, who is deeply saddened by this unfortunate event that has led to the loss of a young Nigerian, expresses his deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

“He acknowledges the profound grief and loss caused by this unfortunate act and reassures the family and members of the public that Justice will be served.”