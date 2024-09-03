Police Charge Whistleblower PIDOM To Court On Nine Counts After 28-Day Detention

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has formally charged Isaac Bristol, with nine-count charge in the Federal High Court in Abuja.

This came after the whistleblower’s 28-day detention without charges.

Bristol was arrested on August 5, 2024, by the National Cybercrime Centre for suspected involvement in cyber crimes.

PIDOM, as he is popularly called, has also been embroiled in a controversy related to government transparency and freedom of speech.

His prolonged detention drew significant criticism from human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, which called for his immediate release or formal prosecution.

Court filings also revealed that PIDOM is charged with unauthorized dissemination of classified government materials and the spread of false information.

The charges specifically allege that PIDOM shared documents claiming that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had released ₦24.1 billion to the NAHCON Chairman through Vice President Kashim Shettima’s office, a figure which was later allegedly increased to ₦90 billion.

The case, registered as FHC/ABJ/CR/456/2024, was filed on September 2, 2024, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, with Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun as the complainant and Bristol Isaac Tamunobifiri as the defendant.

The charges were filed by Simon Lough (SAN), leading a team of police attorneys representing the Inspector General of Police.

The charges partly read: “COUNT 1: That you Bristol Isaac Tamunobifiri ‘M’ (41 yrs) of No. 36 Hardy Avenue Ozuoba Port Harcourt Rivers State in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court sometime between 2023 and August 2024 accessed computer network using your X handle @Pidomnigeria with username #99%oppressed for the purpose of mobilizing and soliciting support from Nigerians to unduly compel the Federal Government of Nigeria to perform or abstain from performing certain acts through a movement you promoted with the hashtag #Endbadgovernanceinnigeria and you thereby commit an offence punishable under S.18 (1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition and Prevention etc.) Act 2015 (as amended) 2024.

“COUNT 2: That you Bristol Isaac Tamunobifiri ‘M'(41 yrs) of No. 36 Hardy Avenue Ozuoba Port Harcourt Rivers State in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court sometime between June and July 2024 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court transmitted an alleged classified document of the Federal Government of Nigeria by means of your X handle @Pidomnigeria with username #99%oppressed wherein you knowingly sent a false message to wit: ‘See the document below wherein Tinubu released the sum of N24,143,494,567.3 billion naira to NAHCON Chairman through Shettima’s office. Because Nigerians didn’t react enough, they went back and increased it to a whopping Ninety Billion Naira.”

It was alleged Bristol acted with the intention of causing a breakdown of law and order, “and you thereby commit an offence contrary to section 24 (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition and Prevention etc.) Act 2015 (as amended) 2024“.

Count 3 reads, “That you Bristol Isaac Tamunobifiri ‘M'(41 yrs) of No. 36 Hardy Avenue Ozuoba Port Harcourt, Rivers State in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court sometime in the year 2024 did obtain, reproduce and transmit classified memo from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation titled: Request for approval of funds and inauguration of the tripartite committee on National Minimum Wage, via your social media X handle: @Pidomnigeria with username 99% oppressed to the general public which you are not authorized on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria to obtain, reproduce or retain and you thereby commit an offence contrary to section 1b and punishable under section 7 (1) of the official secret Act 1962.”

Count 4 reads, “That you Bristol Isaac Tamunobifiri ‘M'(41 yrs) of No. 36 Hardy Avenue Ozuoba Port Harcourt Rivers State in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court on the 1st August 2024 did obtain, reproduce and transmit classified memo, headed: Police Wireless Message, via your social media X handle: @Pidomnigeria with username 99% oppressed to the general public which you are not authorized on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria or the Nigeria Police to obtain, reproduce or retain and you thereby commit an offence contrary to section 1b and punishable under section 7 (1) of the official secret Act 1962.”

Count 5 reads, “That you Bristol Isaac Tamunobifiri ‘M’ (41 yrs) of No. 36 Hardy Avenue Ozuoba Port Harcourt Rivers State in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court on the 31 July 2024 did obtain, reproduce and transmit classified memos from various Police formations through your social media X handle: @Pidomnigeria with username 99% oppressed to the general public which you are not authorized on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria or the Nigeria Police to obtain, reproduce or retain and you thereby commit an offence contrary to section 1b and punishable under section 7 (1) of the official secret Act 1962.”

Count 6 reads, “That you Bristol Isaac Tamunobifiri ‘M'(41 yrs) of No. 36 Hardy Avenue Ozuoba Port Harcourt Rivers on the 6th October 2023, in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conceal or disguise the origin of funds, when you directly or indirectly convert, acquire, use, retain or take possession of the sum of about Nine Hundred and Seventy Thousand Naira from your Crypto wallet which you displayed on your X handle @Pidomnigeria and username 99%oppressed, intentionally, knowingly, or reasonably ought to have known that such funds is or forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act and thereby commit money Laundering contrary to section 18 (d) and punishable under section 18 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

Count 7 reads, “That you Bristol Isaac Tamunobifiri ‘M'(41 yrs) of No. 36 Hardy Avenue Ozuoba Port Harcourt Rivers sometime between 2023 and August 2024, in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conceal or disguise the origin of funds, directly or indirectly convert, acquire, use, retain or take possession of the said funds as converted fiat currency from the digital Asset donations paid via your donation digital wallet displayed on your X handle @Pidomnigeria and username 99%oppressed, intentionally, which you knowingly, or reasonably ought to have known that such funds is or forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act and thereby commit money Laundering contrary to section 18 (d) and punishable under section 18 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

Count 8 reads, “That you Bristol Isaac Tamunobifiri ‘M'(41 yrs) of No. 36 Hardy Avenue Ozuoba Port Harcourt Rivers sometime between 2023 and August 2024, in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conceal or disguise the origin of funds; directly or indirectly convert, acquire, use, retain or take possession of the total sum of Six Thousand, Six Hundred and Thirty Seven Great British Pounds (6,637 GBP) as donations paid via your Gofundme account through your X handle @Truthfully83 investigative journalism, intentionally, knowingly, or reasonably ought to have known that such funds is or forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act and thereby commit money Laundering contrary to section 18 (d) and punishable under section 18 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

Count 9 reads, “That you Bristol Isaac Tamunobifiri ‘M'(41 yrs) of No. 36 Hardy Avenue Ozuoba Port Harcourt Rivers State in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did destroy your mobile phone Techno Phantom X 2021 model and attempted to flush same down the water system of the hotel where you were arrested with the intention of preventing it from being used in evidence and you thereby commit an offence contrary to Section 123 of the Criminal Code Act CAP 38 Laws of the Federation 2004.“