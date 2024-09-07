Police Combat Banditry In Kebbi, Kill One, Arrest Two, Recover Weapons

The Kebbi State Police Command has verified the death of a suspected bandit and the arrest of two others in an operation to combat banditry in the state.

According to a statement made on Friday by the command’s spokesperson, Nafiu Abubakar, three AK-47 rifles and ammo were recovered during the operation.

Abubakar claimed that on June 21, 2024, two people, Malami Danladi and his son Bello Danladi, were abducted when armed bandits on motorbikes stormed Kurgeye village in the Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area.

He stated: “Upon receiving the report, a team of 36 Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel on special duty, in collaboration with the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, responded swiftly, engaging the bandits in a pursuit, which led to an exchange of gunfire.

“During the confrontation, one bandit was shot dead, and one AK-47 rifle, along with an empty magazine and a Bajaj motorcycle, were recovered.”

In a separate operation on September 3, 2024, security personnel intercepted and captured two individuals, Isiya Alhaji Usman and Yunusa Yusuf, who are suspected of being linked to the bandits terrorising the area while on a combined patrol with vigilantes along the Ribah-Kanya Road.

A search yielded a K2 rifle, a manufactured AK-47 rifle with three magazines, and 66 rounds of live ammo.

Kebbi State Commissioner of Police Bello Sani praised the officers’ efforts, encouraging them to maintain and improve their performance.

He also advocated for more collaboration among security services to combat banditry and maintain regional stability.

The suspects and recovered materials have been turned over to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.

